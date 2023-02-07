NCERT selects ETS for establishing national assessment regulator PARAKH

Educational Testing Service (ETS) on Tuesday announced that they have been selected by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) for establishing PARAKH, the country's first national assessment regulator.

Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) will act as a top body for setting norms, standards and guidelines of student assessment and evaluation for all recognised school education boards in the country.

Announcing ETS as technical partner for PARAKH, Professor Indrani Bhaduri, head of the Educational Survey Division at NCERT, said, “NCERT on behalf of Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, is in the process of setting up PARAKH, as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is delighted to have ETS as the technical partner in this endeavor.”

“Their understanding of global best practices in curriculum and assessment will be a great asset in standardizing these aspects across the various school boards in the country….”

Amit Sevak, CEO of ETS, said, “ETS is honored to work alongside NCERT in building the future of learning through innovation and quality assessment expertise to measure what matters most as India becomes a powerhouse in global education."

NCERT has launched PARAKH with an aim of removing disparities in scores of students enrolled in different state boards.

It is in line with NEP 2020 which envisaged a standard-setting body to advise school boards regarding new assessment patterns and latest research, promote collaborations between them.