Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NCERT will conduct National Achievement Survey in schools in November: Pradhan
news

NCERT will conduct National Achievement Survey in schools in November: Pradhan

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) to assess learning achievement of children in government and private schools will be conducted by NCERT in November, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:22 PM IST
NCERT will conduct National Achievement Survey in schools in November: Pradhan(File Photo)

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The National Achievement Survey (NAS) to assess learning achievement of children in government and private schools will be conducted by NCERT in November, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

The survey was last conducted in 2017 for classes 3, 5 and 8 and in 2018 for class 10.

The information was shared by Pradhan in response to a written question in Lok Sabha about whether any study or survey has been conducted to evaluate the quality of school education of the country, especially keeping in view the recent increase in online classes.

"The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducts periodic national sample surveys to assess learning achievement of children in classes – 3,5, 8 and 10. The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2017 was held on 13th November 2017 for assessing the competencies of children at the grade levels 3, 5 and 8 from across 701 districts covering all the 36 States and UTs and covered 22 lakh students from 1.10 lakh schools," he said.

"NAS (2017) was administered in different subject areas such as Languages, Mathematics, EVS/Science and Social Sciences in the government and government aided schools. Similarly, NAS for class 10 was also conducted throughout the country on February 05, 2018," he said.

The minister noted that the learning levels of 15 lakh students in 44,304 schools across 610 districts in 34 states and UTs were assessed in five subjects -- English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Modern Indian Language (MIL).

"Further, it has been decided to conduct the next round of National Achievement Survey across the country in November 2021," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dharmendra pradhan ncert curriculum
TRENDING NEWS

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP