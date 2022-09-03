Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
news
Updated on Sep 03, 2022 06:55 PM IST

Need to make educational institutes future ready; IITs pride of nation: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)
PTI | , New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed on the need to make educational institutions future ready and said India has a great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped.

The president was addressing the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

"India has great talent pool which is yet to be fully tapped. We need to make our institutes future ready with new teaching and learning metrics, pedagogy and content," she said.

Calling IITs the country's pride, Murmu said, "Their story is the story of independent India."

Topics
droupadi murmu iit education
