NEET results 2021: SC hearing on re-exam for two candidates listed for today

The matter regarding NEET re-exam for two candidates from Solapur, Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji, is listed for hearing in the Supreme Court today, October 27. On October 25, the national testing agency (NTA) had informed the Supreme Court that the result of close to 16 lakh candidates is ready for declaration and delay will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses.

As per the plea made by the two candidates, their test booklet and OMR sheet got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test. The candidates had moved HC on September 24 through advocate Pooja Thorat, seeking directions to NTA to re-examine them by holding a separate test. They stated that when they had appeared for NEET at Shree Swami Narayan Gurukul International School at Solapur on September 12, their invigilators started giving test booklets and answer sheets to the 12 students in their class five minutes late. They added that the invigilators mixed up the booklets and sheets. While Bhopali received a test booklet of Code 04 and answer sheet of Code P4, Abhishek got test booklet of Code P4 and answer sheet of Code 04. They immediately pointed it out, but the invigilators harshly silenced them by threatening them with dire consequences for causing nuisance and disturbance in the examination hall, said their petition.

Last week, a division bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice Abhay Ahuja of the Bombay High Court had asked the NTA to re-conduct the exam for the two candidates. It had also asked the NTA to give the aspirants an advance notice of 48 hours about the date of the retest and the exam centre and to declare the petitioners results in two weeks.

The NTA on Monday sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its plea against the high court order.