NEET PG counselling 2021: Mop-up round registration begins, check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begin the online registration process for mop- up round on March 2 and the registration process will end on March 7.
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 04:13 PM IST
candidates who register during this period can choice fill and lock their choices from March 3 to March 7 2022. The result will be announced on March 12.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link

Key in  your NEET PG roll number and other required details to login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees and click on submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule here

