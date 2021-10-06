NEET SS to be held in old pattern this year; new scheme next year: Govt to SC

The NEET super specialty (SS) exam for this year will be held as per the old examination pattern, the union government has informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The new exam pattern that was challenged in the top court will be implemented from next year, 2022-23, it added.

The top court recorded this statement and closed all proceedings pending in connection with NEET SS based on the petition filed by a group of 41 doctors. The doctors said they had prepared for the exam based on the older pattern used since 2018.

The doctors said in their plea that NEET SS was notified on July 23, but on August 31, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which conducts NEET-SS, announced a change in the exam pattern. The exam was to be held on November 13 and 14.

The centre has sought two months to hold the examination as per the old pattern.

NEET SS 2021, scheduled to be held on January 10, 11 next year, will be held for admission to over 4,200 seats for DM (Doctorate of Medicine), M.Ch (Master of Surgery) and DrNB (Doctorate of National Board).

The bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna, while passing this order, said that all issues raised against the validity of the new examination pattern will remain open for challenge.

(With inputs from Abraham Thomas)