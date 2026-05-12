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NEET-UG 2026 cancelled; govt orders CBI inquiry into allegations

NEET-UG 2026 cancelled; govt orders CBI inquiry into allegations

Published on: May 12, 2026 12:39 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET 2026 conducted on May 3, and said the examination will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

NEET-UG 2026 cancelled; govt orders CBI inquiry into allegations

The CBI will carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the exam, the agency said.

In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said.

The agency said the inputs received, taken together with findings shared by law enforcement agencies, established that the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

"The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET 2026. The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol," the NTA had said.

According to the agency, inputs regarding alleged malpractice activity were received on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination, and were escalated to central agencies on the morning of May 8 for "independent verification and necessary action".

It further said the action taken by law enforcement authorities, including recent detentions reported in the media, was a result of the "professional and timely work" of the investigating agencies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national testing agency
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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