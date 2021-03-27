Home / Education / News / New NEP will ensure equality and quality in education sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal
news

New NEP will ensure equality and quality in education sector: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The new policy, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said the new National Education Policy will form the basis of ensuring equality and quality in the sector and rubbished allegations of "saffronisation" of education.

The new policy, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year, replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

"There is no such thing as saffronisation of education. Those who are alleging this, do not have a correct definition of saffronisation. Yes, we are respecting our mother tongue but are countries like Israel and Japan which offer education in their language, behind others?" Education Minister Pokhriyal said in response to a question at the India Economic Conclave.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities are part of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

98 teachers, principals of Delhi govt, private schools honored for contribution

JNU EC approves registrar's appointment, says was according to varsity norms

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Work on three medical colleges in Uttarakhand to start soon: CM Rawat

"English is not knowledge, it is just a language. Today when Germany has over 14 universities teaching Sanskrit, no one asks them anything, when we do the same, there are allegations of saffronisation," the minister said.

"No language is being imposed on anyone. We have brought an excellent new education policy which will ensure equality, quality and access in the education sector," Pokhriyal said.

Among the salient features of the new NEP also are replacing the 10 2 structure of school curricula with a 5 3 3 4 structure corresponding to age groups 3-8, 8-11, 11-14 and 14-18 years respectively, scrapping of M.Phil programmes and implementing common norms for private and public higher education institutions.

The policy is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramesh pokhriyal ‘nishank' nep 2020 national education policy 2020
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP