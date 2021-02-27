New site for IIT to be announced in a month, says Goa CM

A new site for a proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Goa will be announced in a month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

The earlier site, in Shel-Melaulim in Sattari taluka, had to be scrapped after people in the area protested.

Three to four new places have been shortlisted and a panel set to be announced soon will visit them for a final decision, the CM told PTI.

"We will consider all aspects before finalising a site. It will be announced within a month," Sawant said.