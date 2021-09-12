Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIOS, Vidya Bharati institute organize two-day workshop on NEP 2020

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education has organized a two-day National Workshop on 'National Education Policy 2020: Implementation, Strategy and Progress' on 11-12 September 2021.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
NIOS, Vidya Bharati institute organize two-day workshop on NEP 2020

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education has organized a two-day National Workshop on 'National Education Policy 2020: Implementation, Strategy and Progress' on 11-12 September 2021 at Kalyan Singh Auditorium, Noida, NIOS, the institute has said in a press release.

In her welcome address, Professor Saroj Sharma, President NIOS said the Value-oriented education, ICT, teacher education has an important role in the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

“Our prasikshana vyavastha developed over many decades of experience in school education is, of course, fool proof and could produce teachers who are highly motivated and inspiring students. Now as per NEP, teachers are to be empowered, up-skilled, reoriented, and updated to meet global and national challenges during this 21st century. Almost in all the states task forces, committees are formed in which our resource persons also find a place and are actively monitoring the implementation activity,” Professor Kailash Chandra Sharma, President, Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education said, the press release says.

Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe emphasized that studying in one’s native language is an essential requirement that NEP looks into.

Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar was the chief guest of the inaugural session of the two-day national workshop. Professor Anil Sahasrabuddhe President AICTE, Professor Kailash Chandra Sharma, President, Vidya Bharati Institute of Higher Education; Dr. Manju Shree Sardeshpande, Vice President, Vidya Bharati; Professor Saroj Sharma, Chairperson NIOS and Professor Narendra Taneja, Vice Chancellor, Ch. Charan singh University, Meerut were also present on the occasion, the official press statement said.

