NIRF overall rankings 2022: 8 UP institutes among top 100 in India

Eight higher educational institutes from Uttar Pradesh made it to the list of top 100 Indian institutes in the overall category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the ministry of education on Friday.

While five of these are central institutes, two are private and one is a state-run medical university—King George's Medical University (KGMU). Two institutions from Lucknow which made it to the list are KGMU and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

As per the rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur retained its 5th rank, Banaras Hindu University 11th, Aligarh Muslim University 19th, IIT-BHU 29th while Amity University (a private university) in Gautam Buddh Nagar got 42nd rank. Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and IIT- BHU slipped by one position as compared to their last year's rankings.

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow ranked 75th. Last year, it was on 60th place. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow ranked 78th and Shiv Nadar University (a private university) in Dadri was on 94th rank.

Director, IIT-Kanpur, Prof Abhay Karandikar said, "We are happy that we retained fifth position. But we want to figure among country's top three institutions in overall category."

Vice chancellor, BBAU, Sanjay Singh said, "The entire credit goes to teachers and students for bringing university among the top overall 100 institutions in the country. We will like to further improve our ranking in days to come."

The rankings of higher educational institutions for 2022 were released by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Besides the overall rankings, NIRF also released rankings in other categories.

The announcement was made for university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental and research categories. Teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception were among the parameters used to rank the educational institutions.

