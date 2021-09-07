NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India ranking 2021 on September 9 in a virtual event. Through the NIRF, the government ranks higher educational institutions on the basis of teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was launched in 2015 to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence.

NIRF ranking 2021 will be the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country.

To participate in this year’s ranking, applications were invited from institutes in December 2020.

Last year, the NIRF rankings were announced in June. Seven IITs, including the ones in Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and Roorkee, featured in the overall top ten list along with three non-IITs: the IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia stood at 11th and 10th spots, respectively.

IIMs at Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta had been ranked first, second and third in NIRF 2020.