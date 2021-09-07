Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9
news

NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India ranking 2021 on September 9 in a virtual event.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
NIRF Rankings 2021: Education Minister to release India rankings on Sept 9(nirfindia.org)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will release the NIRF India ranking 2021 on September 9 in a virtual event. Through the NIRF, the government ranks higher educational institutions on the basis of teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was launched in 2015 to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence.

NIRF ranking 2021 will be the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes in the country.

To participate in this year’s ranking, applications were invited from institutes in December 2020. 

Last year, the NIRF rankings were announced in June. Seven IITs, including the ones in Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and Roorkee, featured in the overall top ten list along with three non-IITs: the IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Benaras Hindu University (BHU). Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia stood at 11th and 10th spots, respectively.

IIMs at Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta had been ranked first, second and third in NIRF 2020.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirf rankings nirf india rankings
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sisodia launches 'Business Blasters' programme for Delhi govt schools

37 pc students in rural areas, 19 pc in urban not studying at all: Survey

Delhi govt launch ‘Business Blasters’ programme in schools for entrepreneurship

Postpone NEET 2021, let them have a fair chance: Rahul Gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP