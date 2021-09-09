Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras tops engineering category again, IIT Delhi 2nd

NIRF Rankings 2021 for Engineering category has been released. IIT Madras has topped the engineering category again followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:18 PM IST
National Institute Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2021 has been released on Thursday, September 9, 2021, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IIT Madras has again topped in the engineering category this year. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have secured the second and third spot this year too. 

IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee have also secured the same spot as last year. This year the new addition is the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal that has secured the tenth position. Last year IIT Indore was placed at the tenth spot. The list of the top 10 engineering colleges of the country is given in the table below. 

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 engineering colleges 

Rank Name of the Institute 
1IIT Madras
2IIT Delhi
3IIT Bombay
4IIT Kanpur
5IIT Kharagpur
6IIT Roorkee
7IIT Guwahati
8IIT Hyderabad
9NIT Tiruchirappalli
10NIT Surathkal
