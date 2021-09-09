NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras tops engineering category again, IIT Delhi 2nd

National Institute Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2021 has been released on Thursday, September 9, 2021, by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IIT Madras has again topped in the engineering category this year. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have secured the second and third spot this year too.

IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee have also secured the same spot as last year. This year the new addition is the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal that has secured the tenth position. Last year IIT Indore was placed at the tenth spot. The list of the top 10 engineering colleges of the country is given in the table below.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 engineering colleges

Rank Name of the Institute 1 IIT Madras 2 IIT Delhi 3 IIT Bombay 4 IIT Kanpur 5 IIT Kharagpur 6 IIT Roorkee 7 IIT Guwahati 8 IIT Hyderabad 9 NIT Tiruchirappalli 10 NIT Surathkal