In in NIRF Rankings 2023 released on Monday, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras secured the first position in the engineering category.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India, IIT Madras at top again

Like last year, this year too IIT Madras has topped the list followed by IIT Delhi and on third is IIT Bombay.

IIT Kanpur and IIT Guwahati has also retained its last year’s position of Rank 4 and Rank 7 respectively.

Rank 5 is secured by IIT Roorkee and rank 6 by IIT Kharagpur. Jadavpur University has come up one position and secured a place among Top 10 this year.

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal which was Rank 10 in 2022 has slipped to Rank 11 this year. Similarly, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli has also lost its last year’s rank. In 2022, it was ranked 8 and this year it stands on Rank 9.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering colleges in India

Check the list of Top 10 Engineering Institutes of India as per NIRF Ranking 2023

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata