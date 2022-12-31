NIT Rourkela Diamond Jubilee Global Alumni Meet held from Dec 28 to Dec 30

NIT Rourkela hosted a three-day Diamond Jubilee Global Alumni Meet from 28th December to 30th December 2022. The event was organised by the Center for Alumni, Industry, and International Relations at NIT Rourkela.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief guest and guest of honour at the opening ceremony on the first day of the event were Shri C.P. Gurnani (MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra) and Shri S.M. Vaidya (Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited). The event was officiated by NIT Rourkela Director Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao. Shri A. K. Basa, President of the NIT Rourkela Alumni Association (NITRAA), Shri Jit Goel, President of the NIT Rourkela Overseas Alumni Association (NITROAA), Prof. K. K. Khatua, Dean of the NIT Rourkela Alumni, and Prof. S. K. Patel also attended the ceremony (the convenor for the Global Alumni Meet).

According to the press issued by the NIT, Approximately 180 alumni from various countries attended the event and discussed ways to improve the Institute in terms of alumni connections, student welfare, and various funding for the NITR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shri C.P. Gurnani (MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra) said, “This institute has not only made a student into a better person and has taught to take a responsibility. We should acknowledge that institutions are made by recognising the past and building the future. I wish this institute reaches new heights. On behalf of all the alumni present here I commit that we will participate in the growth of our alma mater and give our maximum support in the process of rejuvenating and boosting the institute's growth.”

The director, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, said,“Growth of NIT Rourkela is surely visible but it’s time we take it to the next level and show the education sector that NIT Rourkela with its multi-disciplinary curriculum and sustainable projects is ready to be among the best. With the help of the alumni, we will accelerate our growth.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON