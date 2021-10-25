Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nod sought for additional 800 MBBS seats this year: TN Health Minister

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma.Subramanian has said the State government has sought the approval of the Medical Council of India (MCI) to add 800 more MBBS seats this year.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:40 PM IST
PTI | , Nagapattinam

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after inspecting the construction work on the new Government Medical College in the district, the Minister said the MCI had already granted permission to admit 850 students in the MBBS course in seven new medical colleges in the State. 

"We have sought permission to add 800 more seats this year. Of the 800 seats, 600 are being sought for four new medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Dindigul, and Krishnagiri. We have requested to increase the intake at Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Tiruppur, and Thiruvallur by 50 seats each taking the total to 200 seats. We will be meeting the Union Health Minister and others on October 27 in this regard," he said. 

Stating that the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' scheme (healthcare at the doorstep of people) has benefited 25 lakh people, he said, "We are targeting to offer treatment to one crore people under the scheme this year." The Minister said the government has taken steps to renovate buildings of primary health centres. Earlier, he held a meeting with Collector Dr. Arun Thamburaj on the Covid-19 situation in the district. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mbbs seats tamil nadu government
