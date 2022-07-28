NTA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship entrance test

National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from school students for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test, 2022.

YASASVI is a scholarship scheme established by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and De-Notified, Nomadic & Semi Nomadic Tribes(DNT/SNT) category candidates studying in Class 9 or Class 11 in identified Schools across India, whose parent/guardian's annual income does not exceed ₹2.5 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For shortlisting candidates for YASASVI 2022, NTA will hold an entrance exam on September 11 in MCQ format. Application process for it started on July 27 and the last date to submit forms is August 26, up to 11:50 pm.

Candidates can visit yet.nta.ac.in to submit their application forms.

“Scheme/syllabus of examination, eligibility, list of Identified Schools, Exam Cities, important dates, etc., relating to the exam are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on https://yet.nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

Apply here