OBC quota should not exceed 14% in MPPSC main 2019 results: HC to state govt

Madhya Pradesh High Court directs state government and the MPPSC to ensure that the reservation for the Other Backward Classes does not exceed 14% while declaring results of the 2019 recruitment exam
A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice MS Bhatti passed the order on Wednesday and it was uploaded on the HC's website on Thursday.(Shankar Mourya/HT File)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 05:48 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to ensure that the reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) does not exceed 14% while declaring results of the 2019 recruitment exam.A bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice MS Bhatti passed the order on Wednesday and it was uploaded on the HC's website on Thursday. The court was hearing a petition filed by MPPSC aspirants Niharika Tripathi from Betul district and Kapil Saxena of Guna district, challenging the main examination result declared by the state public service commission on the basis of 27% reservation in December 2021, their counsel Aditya Sanghi said.The HC had then in an interim order stayed 27% OBC reservation in the MPPSC. On Wednesday, the HC directed the respondents (state government and the MPPSC) that "reservation for the OBC category shall not be more than 14% while declaring the results of the MP Public Service Commission State Service Main Examination 2019”. "In similar matters pertaining to grant of reservation for the OBC category, this court by order dated 19-03-2019 in writ petition No. 5901 passed an interim order to the effect that the respondents shall not provide reservation of more than 14% for the OBC category, for the relevant issue therein,” the court said.The HC also said it was the view that the "petitioners too would be entitled for the similar relief”.

