Odisha girl’s portable cooling carrier for diabetic patients named national winner of India for James Dyson Award 2024

Komal Panda, an Odisha-based inventor, has been announced the national winner of India for the James Dyson Award 2024 for her innovation, Novocarry, designed for diabetic patients. Invented by Komal Panda, Novocarry is a portable cooling carrier that helps in keeping insulin and other liquid medication under desired temperatures.

The Novocarry is a portable cooling carrier that helps in keeping insulin and other liquid medication under desired temperatures, particularly during long-distance travel hours and even in areas with limited electricity.

The device has been selected for the award amongst a plethora of other inventions across the nation. As per a press release, the Komal will receive a prize money of approximately ₹5 Lakhs (£5,000) for her invention.

Nathan Lawson McLean, the senior design manager at Dyson said that he was impressed by the entries from India this year, including remarkable creations like Novocarry by Komal Panda.

McLean said the inventions were a “testament to the bright future of design engineering in India and a reminder of the impact that passionate, inventive minds can have on our world.”

Having received the James Dyson Award 2024, Komal expressed her happiness and shared that she was inspired to create Novocarry after witnessing her father's daily struggle to store and transport insulin due to the lack of refrigeration at his office.

“My goal was to design a solution that would promote independence and peace of mind for individuals who rely on medications that require refrigeration,” said Komal.

Komal added that the recognition validates her design process and provides Novocarry with a global platform.

Sagnik Dey, Institute Chair Professor at Centre for Atmospheric Sciences in IIT Delhi, said that judging the 2024 edition of James Dyson Award entries was both inspiring and challenging.

He said, “Each submission showcased innovative and a deep commitment to addressing real-world issues. The level of dedication from these young minds reaffirms the critical role that fresh perspectives and bold ideas play in advancing technology and improving lives.”

Meanwhile, in addition to the national winner, James Dyson Award named Krea Limb and HydroChurn as the first and second runners-up respectively for India. The top three entries will represent India in the international round, and the final winners will be selected by James Dyson himself, the release added.