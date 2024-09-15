EXIM Bank Management Trainee Recruitment 2024: Registration for 50 posts begins on September 18 at eximbankindia.in

India EXIM Bank has invited applications for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of EXIM Bank at eximbankindia.in. The registration process will begin on September 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 50 posts in the organisation. EXIM Bank MT Recruitment 2024: Registration for 50 posts begins on September 18

The last date for applying and paying the examination fee is October 7, 2024. The written examination will be held in October 2024. The examination and interviews will be conducted in the following cities: Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, New Delhi, Trichy, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Guwahati.

IDBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for AGM and Manager posts at idbibank.in

Vacancy Details

UR: 22 posts

SC: 7 posts

ST: 3 posts

OBC (NCL): 13 posts

EWS: 5 posts

PwBD: 2* posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree to apply for the post. A minimum of 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Graduation is required. The complete educational qualification details can be checked on the Detailed Notification attached below.

The age limit should be between 21 and 28 years as of August 1, 2024.

Selection Process

The Selection Process will comprise a written test and a personal interview. The written test has 100 marks and lasts 2 hours and 30 minutes. The final list shall be drawn based on the candidate's overall performance in the written examination and interviews. The marks obtained in the written examination out of [100 with 70% weightage] and Interview [out of 100 with 30% weightage] shall form the basis for the final selection.

Pre-recruitment training will be organised for candidates from reserved categories.

Also Read: AIIMS NORCET-7 2024 Prelims Exam today, here are important details that all candidates should remember

Application fees

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are ₹ 600/- for General and OBC candidates and ₹ 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates. Payment can be made using debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, Internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, and mobile wallets.