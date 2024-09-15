IDBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for AGM and Manager posts at idbibank.in

IDBI Bank will close the registration process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts can find the link on the official website of IDBI Bank at IDBI Bank.in. The registration process started on September 1, 2024. IDBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for AGM and Manager posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 56 posts in the organization.

Candidates should have a postgraduate degree to apply for AGM posts and a graduation degree to apply for manager posts. The age limit for AGM posts is between 28 and 40, and for Managers, it is between 25 and 35.

Pay Scale

AGM: 85920-2680(5)-99320-2980(2)-105280 (8 years) Gross emolument for metro cities will be ₹ 157000/- per month (approx.)

157000/- per month (approx.) Manager: 64820-2340(1)-67160-2680 (10)-93960 (12 years) Gross emolument for metro cities will be ₹ 119000/- per month (approx.)

How to Apply

Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open, and candidates will find the IDBI Bank SCO Recruitment 2024 link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹200/—including GST for SC/ST category candidates and ₹1000/—including GST for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates. The payment should be made online through a Debit Card, Credit card, internet banking, IMPS, Cash Card, or mobile Wallet. Bank transaction charges/ convenience charges or any other charges applicable for online payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. Candidates can check the official IDBI website for more details.