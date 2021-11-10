Odisha government allows reopening of schools for classes 6, 7

The Odisha government on Wednesday has allowed reopening of government and private schools in the state for classes 6 and 7 from November 15. Online classes will continue to remain an option as the government has decided to not make attendance compulsory for offline classes.

As per the government order, the teaching hour for classes 6 and 7 students will be from 9.30 am to 1 pm out of which three hours will be used for teaching. There will be no classes on Sundays and public holidays.

Students will attend classes, online or offline, in consultation with their parents.

The state government has also allowed hostels to open and hostel heads have been asked to ensure that common areas like mess and toilet are maintained and sanitized properly with regular interval.

Schools for other junior classes is yet to reopen.

In November first week, School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash had said that the schools will likely resume in-person in a staggered manner after Diwali. Today’s government order is the first such announcement after Diwali.

The Covid-19 cases have been declining in the state. On Tuesday, Odisha reported 387 new positive cases of COVID and 2,980 total active cases.