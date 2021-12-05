Omicron threat: IIIT-A halts phased opening of campus for now

In view of the alerts sounded by the central and state governments with regard to possible threat of new Covid variant Omicron, the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) has for the time being deferred its decision to open the campus for more students and will continue holding online classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in view of the drastic decline in Covid-19 cases in Prayagraj and the country, the institute had started allowing students back on its campus in phases. The first to return were doctoral and post graduate students from July 2021 followed by select undergraduate students who were facing resources problem at home from September.

“The lists of these students were prepared with the help of institute’s ‘Students’ Gymkhana’, the students’ representative body. The plan was to allow another batch of 250 students facing resources problems back on the campus. However, now this has been deferred,” said Vijay Kumar Chaurasiya, associate dean (student affairs), IIIT-A.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of all deans and heads of departments chaired by IIIT-A director prof P Nagabhushan on Thursday, he added. “In the high-level meeting, the members assessed the Covid situation, especially the cases of Omicron variant in the country, and decided that the institute is not allowing any student back on the campus for the time being. It was further decided that those who were earlier given permission to join back campus but could not join the institute due to some personal reasons would also not be allowed to join the campus till further orders,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said, however, the 200-odd who had returned and after due process allowed to stay in hostels would continue to stay on the campus. “These students can also attend their labs and take the online classes using the resources made available by the institute,” Chaurasiya added.

Similarly, the newly admitted first year students who are to report at the institute from December 20 and complete various formalities of admission too would be allowed to do so. “The plan is to closely monitor this evolving situation and then take a call in due course in accordance with directions from the union ministry of education,” he said.

Further, all students have been requested to refrain from writing individual emails for joining the campus physically and instead send their request to the Students' Gymkhana because all future decisions in this regard will be made as per the recommendation of the Gymkhana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON