...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

One Sanskrit section mandatory in classes 6 and 9 of all Kendriya Vidyalaya

One Sanskrit section mandatory in classes 6 and 9 of all Kendriya Vidyalaya

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 01:51 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

New Delhi, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has made it mandatory for all its schools to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in classes 6 and 9 under the implementation of the third-language framework for the 2026-27 academic session.

One Sanskrit section mandatory in classes 6 and 9 of all Kendriya Vidyalaya

In a circular issued on May 29, the autonomous body under the Ministry of Education said all Kendriya Vidyalaya should have completed the process of taking options from students and parents for the third-language framework .

It said the third language must be either Sanskrit or regional/state language from among the scheduled languages different from R1 and R2 .

"Students can opt for either Sanskrit or the regional language based on their preference. The requirement is only that there should be at least one Sanskrit section in every school to facilitate the children of transferable employees," a senior official said.

The KVS also sought data on the students' R3 choices through the Samagam portal to re-calculate staff requirement at the school level.

Last month, the CBSE said it had made the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, compulsory for Class 9 students from July 1.

The move is part of the CBSE's alignment of its Scheme of Studies with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

According to the circular issued by the board on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

The CBSE said to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class-10 level.

The board also said that till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, class 9 students shall use the class 8 R3 textbooks of the chosen language.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ministry of education
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / One Sanskrit section mandatory in classes 6 and 9 of all Kendriya Vidyalaya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.