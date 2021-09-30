Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A lone ‘shikhsha mitra’ is in charge of handling 225 children due to lack of teachers at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official has said.
PTI | , Muzaffarnagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Only 1 teacher managing 225 students at UP school (Representational image) (HT Photo)

Before the Covid-induced lockdown last year, two teachers were posted at the school in Khanpur village, Umesh Kumar, a member of district panchayat, said Wednesday.

One died while the other has been on leave, said Kumar, who has asked the district magistrate to appoint more teachers.

A ‘Shiksha Mitra’ is a primary school teacher appointed by the Basic Shiksha Parishad (Education Board) of the Uttar Pradesh government, under its Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
