'Only one mock test for AKTU students writing online exam'

Students who will be writing upcoming online even semester exam are allowed to take part in only one mock test, according to new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Saturday. The university issued additional SOPs/instructions applicable to the online examinations to be conducted for the session 2020-21.

Controller of exams, professor Anurag Tripathi in an order said, "If a student fails to appear in the mock test due to technical problem, they will be given one more chance before the examination."

Prof Tripathi has advised the students to appear in the online examination with laptops and computers. Because due to the social media platforms being connected in the mobile, various notifications keep coming, which can create disruption in the examination.

Along with this, he also said that only final year students can register for the online examination till July 18. All other students have been allowed to register till midnight of July 11.

Tripathi further said all the AKTU students will have to compulsorily register for the online examination by the stipulated date. Otherwise, they will be debarred from participating in the online examination. Also, if any student has any problem, they can contact on the university's helpline number.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has asked candidates to make arrangements for high-speed internet during the upcoming even semester and carry-over examinations.

The students appearing in the examinations have been asked to make arrangements for internet ahead of the exam and keep a device (either mobile phone or laptop or computer with camera and microphone) handy. They have been asked to make arrangements for power back-up too.

Students may appear in the examination from place of their convenience be it from their home, cyber cafe or institute campus.

