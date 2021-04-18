Home / Education / News / Open book exams for UG and PG students: MP Higher Education Minister
Open book exams for UG and PG students: MP Higher Education Minister

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday informed that open-book exams will be held for final year students of Under Graduate and Post Graduate programs.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday informed that open-book exams will be held for final year students of Under Graduate and Post Graduate programs.(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT file)

"Amid increasing COVID cases, there will be open-book exams for final year students of Under Graduate and Post Graduate programs, just like it was during first and second-year exams," said Yadav.

"We expect to continue with the normal routine in July, but till then there will not be any exam in college" he added.

As India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister directed officials that the use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed. On the issue of the supply of medical oxygen, the Prime Minister directed that the installation of approved medical oxygen plants should be sped up. 162 PSA Oxygen plants are being installed in 32 States/UTs from PM CARES.

