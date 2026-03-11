Orchids International School has launched a new project, 'Project Anant: Learning without Limits'. This project will introduce students to real-world satellite science, space missions, and advanced systems thinking. Orchids International School launches new project to introduce students to satellite science & space education

The new initiative was launched at the Orchids Dharwad campus in the presence of Dr A. S. Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman of ISRO.

As per a press statement issued by the school, Project Anant is a school-led satellite payload initiative developed in collaboration with Dhruva Space’s L.E.A.P. Mission.

Around 2000 students will engage with the mission through selection processes, presentations, workshops, and learning modules related to satellite science and space systems. Around 10 students will earn the opportunity to visit the satellite integration facility, where the payload is being built, and gain hands-on exposure to real pre-launch processes.

From this group, 25–30 students will be selected to work closely on the actual mission — participating in post-launch data analysis, research projects, and scientific interpretation over the satellite’s operational lifespan.