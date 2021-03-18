Home / Education / News / Over 42k govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister
news

Over 42k govt schools lack drinking water supply, 15k have no toilets: Minister

Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:15 PM IST
The minister quoted the statistics from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.(HT File)

Over 42,000 government schools across the country do not have drinking water facilities, while more than 15,000 schools have no toilets, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

The minister quoted the statistics from Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha.

"As per UDISE, 2018-19, out of 10,83,747 total number of government schools in the country, 10,41,327 government schools have drinking water facility and 10,68,726 government schools have toilets," he said in his written reply.

"States and UTs have been repeatedly advised to ensure that all the schools, including those under the non-government sector (private, aided schools, etc.) in their jurisdiction should have provision for separate toilets for boys and girls and safe and adequate drinking water facilities for all children," the minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
govt school drinking water supply toilet room
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP