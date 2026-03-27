New Delhi, More than 60 blind and low-vision students explored astronomy through touch, sound and Braille-labelled models at an accessibility-focused event organised by DU's Kirori Mal College on Friday. Over 60 blind, low-vision students explore astronomy in Kirori Mal College

The event, 'Stars for All', was organised by the college's Centre for Disability Research and Training in collaboration with the Physics Astronomy Club, with the aim of making astronomy and science learning more inclusive for persons with disabilities to mark the World Accessibility Day on Friday.

Through tactile models, audio sonification and Braille-labelled exhibits, participants were introduced to concepts such as the solar system, phases of the moon and constellations of the night sky.

The exhibition also included 3D tactile models of well-known monuments such as the Golden Temple, Qutub Minar, Gateway of India and Hawa Mahal, allowing participants to experience aspects of India's cultural heritage through touch.

One of the key attractions was a simulation zone where non-disabled participants were asked to perform everyday activities while simulating different disabilities, including blindness and mobility impairment.

Students who attended the event described the experience as eye-opening and said it helped them better understand the barriers faced by persons with disabilities in daily life.

The organisers said the initiative aligned with a broader campaign by several non-governmental organisations to build awareness around accessibility and inclusive infrastructure.

Inaugurating the programme, KMC principal Dinesh Khattar said, "Accessibility for all is not a luxury or privilege, it is a fundamental right. Kirori Mal College stands for empowering every individual and enabling every individual to lead a life of dignity and respect."

Speaking on the occasion, Prachi Yadav, convenor of KMC Physics Astronomy Club, said the event is an initiative dedicated to making astronomy truly inclusive and experiential.

"Our aim is to break barriers and bring the wonders of the universe within everyone's reach through accessible, engaging, and innovative learning experiences," Yadav said.

In another accessibility-focused initiative on Friday, CDRT also organised a programme aimed at expanding career opportunities for persons with disabilities and promoting inclusive employment practices.

Titled "CareerAble: Opportunities Without Barriers", the event was held at the college's Swami Vivekanand Auditorium and brought together students, corporate professionals, academics and persons with disabilities to discuss pathways to employment and workplace inclusion.

"Over the past five years, CDRT has consistently worked towards building inclusive academic and professional spaces. Advancing this objective, CareerAble focussed not only on employment opportunities but also on reshaping perceptions around disability and productivity," said Someshwar Sati, professor and coordinator of CDRT.

He added that the event attempted to tackle a critical question regarding "who is considered 'normal' in the workplace, and how does this idea marginalise people with disabilities".

Addressing the gathering, Sati said that persons dealing with disabilities could perform equally well in educational and professional spaces, if provided equitable access and supportive systems.

He said the programme aimed to introduce structured career pathways, provide exposure to real-world corporate experiences and create opportunities for direct interaction with professionals from the private sector.

The organisers said the event reinforced the need for stronger institutional and corporate collaboration to advance inclusive practices and create meaningful opportunities for disabled individuals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.