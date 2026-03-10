On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), two students from the University of Oxford have praised innovative education practices that promote holistic learning, vocational skills and inclusive access to schooling. Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Zoe Barclay and Petrina Lander shared their perspectives on education and youth development.

Barclay said young people in India often display strong ambition and determination because opportunities are not always easily available. According to her, this encourages students to think creatively and actively seek opportunities to improve their education and professional prospects.

She highlighted the importance of combining academic learning with vocational training. Skills such as carpentry, tailoring and other trades, she said, should be recognised with the same dignity as white-collar professions. Barclay suggested that Western countries, particularly the United Kingdom, could learn from this balanced approach that values practical skills alongside academic achievement.

The Oxford graduate also pointed to the influence of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy in education, which emphasises the development of the individual as a whole. She noted that this approach encourages schools to focus not only on academic outcomes but also on personal growth, life skills and social responsibility.

Both students cited the Akshar Foundation's work in Assam, which implements elements of the National Education Policy 2020. The model emphasises peer learning, mentorship and flexible grade placement based on students' abilities rather than age.

Through peer learning, older students mentor younger learners, helping them develop both academic understanding and soft skills such as communication, empathy and leadership. This system also reduces pressure on teachers by allowing students to support one another in the learning process.

The foundation also focuses on bringing children from disadvantaged backgrounds into education, including those who may have previously experienced child labour or early marriage. By allowing students to progress at their own pace, the model aims to reduce barriers to education.

The students further highlighted the importance of integrating technology and digital skills into education systems to prepare young people for future careers.

Zoe Barclay is a University of Oxford BA Geography graduate. Through her work with Akshar, she has witnessed firsthand the power of holistic education in transforming the lives of vulnerable children.

Petrina Lander is a medical student at the University of Oxford. As a former intern with Akshar Foundation in Assam, India, she taught and observed the implementation of Akshar's educational model in government schools.