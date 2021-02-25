Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from March 1

Pakistan will resume regular five days a week classes at all schools from March 1 as the country is witnessing a decline in coronavirus deaths and cases, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday.

This will end almost a year of online classes which were implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan had closed all educational institutions on March 15, 2020 to curb the spread of the pandemic. Later, schools were opened in phases, but regular classes had not been allowed.

The education minister in a tweet announced that schools across the country will resume regular five-day classes from March 1 and restrictions imposed on schools to conduct staggered classes will end.

“All schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday March 1. Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” Mahmood tweeted.

With coronavirus cases dropping across the country, the government also lifted the work from home policy for 50 per cent of staff, from public/private offices as well as lifting time limits for amusement parks and commercial activities.

Cinemas and shrines will also open from March 15.