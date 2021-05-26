Paper leak case: Army officer's police custody extended

Pune, May 25 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday extended the police custody of a lieutenant colonel-rank officer arrested in the Army recruitment examination paper leak case till May 28.

Lt Col Bhagatpreet Singh Bedi (44) had allegedly leaked the question paper of an Army recruitment exam scheduled in March this year, He was arrested in the case from Secunderabad, where he was posted, on May 17.

His remand was extended till May 28 by additional sessions judge A Y Thatte, said assistant public prosecutor Premkumar Agrawal.

The prosecution told the court that Bedi had given his mobile phone, used in the commission of the crime, to one Nitesh Soni to destroy, and the police wanted to investigate Soni's involvement, among other things. Police have so far arrested nine people including two major-rank officers in the case.