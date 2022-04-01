Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM to interact with students at 11 am today

PM Modi to interact with students on fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The event will be conducted at 11 am in Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. 
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students on the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 on April 1, 2022. The Prime Minister will interact with 1000 students today in the fifth edition of PPC at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. 

In the event, PM will discuss how to beat examination stress to students of class 6 and above. The event will begin at 11 am and can be watched live on Doordarshan and  on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. 

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme. 

A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. This program will focus on some of the key questions on examination. Apart from TV broadcast, the viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices. 

But ahead of the fifth edition of PPC, Prime Minister has shared videos of his advice for exam warriors. In the series of video, the PM has shared various tips for students and their parents. These videos shared on his Youtube Channel cover a wide gamut of issues pertaining to student life specially related to exams. 

