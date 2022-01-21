Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration date extended till January 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date has been extended. The last date to register for PPC has been extended till January 27, 2022. 
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply for PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha for this year has been extended till January 27, 2022. Candidates, parents, and teachers who still have not registered themselves and want to do it can visit the official site of My Gov on mygov.in to apply. 

Earlier the last date to apply was till January 20, which has been extended. The registration process was started on December 28, 2021. To register online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of My Gov on mygov.in.
  • Click on Campaign link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can register online.
  • Enter the details and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fifth edition of PPC will be held in February 2022. Students can participate through teachers' login. To participate, candidates will be selected by teachers to log in and enable those, who don’t have access to the internet or email ID or mobile number to participate.

