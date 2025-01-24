Patna schools closed up to class 8 till January 25 due to cold

The Patna district administration on Thursday extended till January 25 the closure of schools till class 8 due to prevalent cold, posing risk to the health and life of children, said an order issued by district magistrate (DM) Chandra Shekhar Singh. Patna schools closed up to class 8 till January 25 (Representative image)

In an earlier order on January 21, the DM had closed schools till class 8 for two days, after reopening them for two days on January 20 and 21. Schools till class 8 have been closed due to cold since January 5 by administrative orders by the DM at regular intervals.

“Classes from 9 onwards will continue with due precautions between 9 am and 3.30 pm. The academic activities related to board examinations will be exempted,” the order by the DM said.

Also read: BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, against the state’s minimum of 9 degrees Celsius at Motihari in East Champaran district. The state capital recorded a high of 21.2 degrees Celsius against the state’s maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius at Gaya on Thursday.

The Met had predicted the minimum temperature in Patna and seven other districts, including Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Begusarai Lakhisarai, Nawada and Jehanabad, to rise by 2 degrees to 12-14 degrees Celsius on Friday and then fall back in the range of 10-12 degree Celsius between January 25 and 29. Similarly, the maximum temperature in these districts was expected to rise by 2 degrees to 22-24 degrees Celsius and then fall in the range of 20-22 degrees Celsius on January 25 and 26 before falling down further in the range of 18-20 degrees Celsius on January 27.

The Met predicted shallow to moderate fog in the morning at many places in the state till January 25.