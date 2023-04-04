Pearl Academy launches scholarship for UG, PG courses, apply till April 17

Pearl Academy has launched scholarship for UG, PG courses. Candidates who are applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programs through the Pearl Academy entrance exam are eligible for this scholarship. The last date to apply for the scholarship program is till April 17, 2023.

As per the press statement issued by Pearl Academy, the scholarship named ‘Who’s Next’ is a merit based program that is offering up to 100 percent scholarships to the top 500 creative minds in India which is valid for the entire course duration. Candidates can apply through the official site of Pearl Academy at pearlacademy.com/who-s-next-scholarship/. To apply for the scholarship, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to apply for Scholarship

Visit the official site of Pearl Academy at pearlacademy.com.

Click on scholarship link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Academy offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fashion and design through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

