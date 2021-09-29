Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / News / Plea in SC seeks cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam
news

Plea in SC seeks cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam

Citing instances of cheating, malpractices, impersonation and leaking of test papers, the plea sought to conduct a fresh examination.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Plea in SC seeks cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam

Alleging leak of paper and malpractices in NEET-UG 2021 examination, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by NEET-UG aspirants, seeking the cancellation of the examination, which was held on September 12, 2021.

Several NEET-UG aspirants, who moved the top court, sought directions for conducting a fresh exam and stay on the declaration of results NEET-UG 2021 till the current plea is disposed of.

Citing instances of cheating, malpractices, impersonation and leaking of test papers, the plea sought to conduct a fresh examination.

The plea sought directions to the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency and National Medical Commission to enhance the standard of Security protocols including biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers etc to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

It further sought directions to the CBI and Director General of Police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to submit a fact-finding report before the apex court within a week with all relevant information and documents as well as the findings regarding the alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2021.

The plea said that even if when students benefit illegally, it would amount to grave injustice.

On September 12, on the day of the examination, the Rajasthan Police had arrested eight people, in which a girl, a NEET aspirant, was caught along with seven others who were helping her in cheating.

The police had arrested the 18-year-old aspirant, Dineshwari Kumari, along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of the exam centre's administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
neet exam date
