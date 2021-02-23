PM Modi addresses 66th convocation IIT-Kharagpur, motivates and advises students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised students at IIT-Kharagpur to recognise their own potential and move forward with confidence by following mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.

"India of the 21st century has changed. Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology. Students should have - self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing.

"As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way," he said while lauding the efforts of the students to bring in innovative devices.

"There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in everything you do and what you want to achieve. There is no place for quick success in your path. Failures are the pillars of success. Only failures can create the path of success in your life. Every scientist has learned a new way of experiencing failure. Failure can form new roads towards success, " he said further.