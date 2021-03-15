Home / Education / News / Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces linking of OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker with waiver of registration fees
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Sunday announced that the Ministry of Education has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker in order to ensure hassle-free access to verified Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) Certificates.

"In our effort to provide free access to verified Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System Certificates, @EduMinOfIndia has decided to link the certificates with DigiLocker. DigiLocker App may be downloaded from apple and play store as well!" Pokhriyal tweeted.

The issued certificates will automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced at the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) at https://ncte.gov.in/website/DigiLocker.aspx and DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in/.

DigiLocker App may be downloaded from Android phone and for iPhone.

The Minister also informed that the registration fee of 200/-, payable for obtaining OTPRMS Certificates, issued by NCTE has been waived off.

This will enable all stakeholders across India to be digitally empowered facilitating ease of doing business.

