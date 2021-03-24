Home / Education / News / Pokhriyal pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on 'Shaheed Diwas'
news

Pokhriyal pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev on 'Shaheed Diwas'

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(PTI)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' paid homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at an event organized on Tuesday by Delhi University on the occasion of 'Shaheed Diwas'.

It was on this day that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were executed by the British government.

March 23 is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed by the British government for killing British police officer J P Saunders. The trio wanted to avenge the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his associates Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the founders of the Indian Independence movement, are inscribed in golden letters.

"The lives of those people are exemplary, they inspired selflessness and dedication towards the nation among the future generations through their sacrifice to protect the motherland and the nation," the minister said.

Nishank added that the Delhi University community not only cherishes the memories of the martyrs but also pays tribute to them by motivating others to serve the nation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JNU approves MA in Audit and Accounts programme at CAG's training centre

DUTA protests at VC office against 'pattern of assistance'

India, Afghanistan to share experience, expertise in public service recruitment

Odisha govt proposes 15% quota for govt school students in engineering, medical

Bhagat Singh was imprisoned for a day in the basement of the Vice Regal Lodge of the Delhi University.

"The University of Delhi opened a library and a research centre in the same room where the writings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and works of scholars on him are displayed," the minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramesh pokhriyal ‘nishank' shaheed bhagat singh rajguru sukhdev delhi university
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP