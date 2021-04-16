Home / Education / News / Pondicherry University postpones all practical and theory exams
Pondicherry University postpones all practical and theory exams

The Pondicherry Central University announced on Friday that all the practical and theory examinations due from April 19 in colleges affiliated to the university have been postponed until further orders.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Pondicherry University postpones all practical and theory exams

The examinations have been put off because of the pandemic situation in the Union Territory, Controller of Examinations in the University professor D Lazar said in a press release.

Fresh date of the exams would be announced later, he said in the release. During the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Friday, the Union Territory reported 531 fresh cases of COVID-19, raising the overall tally to 46,393. Three died of the infection, raising the overall toll to 702.

