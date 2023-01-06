Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PPC 2023: PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha registration date extended till Jan 27

Published on Jan 06, 2023

PPC 2023 registration date has been extended till January 27, 2023. Candidates can participate at PPC through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Government of India has extended the PPC 2023 registration date. The registration date to participate in PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been extended till January 27, 2023. Students, teachers and parents can participate at PPC through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

The Ministry of Education has shared a tweet regarding registration date of extension. The tweet reads, “No worries if you missed it! The date to participate in #PPC2023 has been extended till 27th January 2023. Join Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodion #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 & learn to do your best in upcoming exams.”

Earlier, the last date to apply was till December 30, 2022, which now has been extended. Students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents can apply for creative writing competition and win a chance to interact with PM Modi.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be conducted on January 27, 2023 at the Talkatora Indoor stadium. PM Modi will share tips with students to overcome exam stress and answers their questions related to education and career.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

