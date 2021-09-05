President Kovind commends teachers for going digital amid COVID-19 lockdowns

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind commended the efforts of teachers in a virtual ceremony for quickly learning to use digital platforms, in order to continue the education process amid COVID lockdowns.

While honoring 44 meritorious teachers with the National Awards to Teachers, President Kovind applauded the Union Ministry of Education's 'Nishtha' programme under which efforts were being made for 'Online Capacity Building' for teachers.

He noted that some teachers have developed remarkable infrastructure in schools with their hard work and dedication and hoped that the entire teacher community would keep on changing their teaching methods according to the changing circumstances.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony that took place virtually due to COVID-19, the President said, "I would like to congratulate all the teachers. Knowing about such teachers assures me that the future of the upcoming generation is safe in the hand of such good teachers."

"We know that Teachers' Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was known as a philosopher and scholar across the world... He wanted to be remembered only as a teacher. He has left an indelible mark as a great teacher," he added.

In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated annually on September 5 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India.