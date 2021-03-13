Home / Education / News / President Kovind to attend convocation at NIT Rourkela on March 21
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Odisha next week, attend convocation at NIT Rourkela
PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:23 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind during the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha next week during which he will attend the convocation ceremony at NIT Rourkela as the chief guest, official sources said.

Kovind will visit the premier institute on March 21, and visit Konark temple the next day, the sources said.

The programme at NIT Rourkela is set to begin at 10 am, and the president would be delivering the convocation address on the occasion.

Among others, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and state Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das are also expected to attend the ceremony.

