Puducherry schools for Classes 9-12, colleges to reopen from July 16

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy has ordered the reopening of schools for students of Classes 9-12, and colleges from July 16 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Puducherry schools for Classes 9-12, colleges to reopen from July 16(HT file)

"All schools for students in classes 9-12 will reopen from July 16. All colleges will also be reopened from July 16," he said.

Speaking about the Union Territory's COVID-19 vaccination status, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "Vaccination has picked up in Puducherry, we have crossed over 5 lakh vaccinations."

The government aims to vaccinate all eligible people in the Union Territory by August 15.

"People had vaccine hesitancy but now they have overcome it. Puducherry will be totally vaccinated before August 15, as per our plan," she added.

The UT has 157 active cases of COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry.

