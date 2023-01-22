Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann launches Schools of Eminence

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched Schools of Eminence in Mohali and said it is a revolutionary step for ensuring golden future of the students.

Addressing a gathering in the launch event, Mann said that during the stints of previous governments Punjab was shown front ranking state in education only on paper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chief Minister said that these 117 schools of eminence being set up in 23 districts of state are temples of quality education. He said that the purpose of setting up these schools is to give wings to the dreams of the bright students of government schools.

These schools will enable the students to compete with their convent educated peers in various competitive exams across the country, he added.

These schools will be named after great martyrs and national leaders, the chief minister announced.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the teachers will be the foot soldiers to education reforms in the state. He said that his government has decided to send 36 teachers from state to Singapore for updating their expertise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}