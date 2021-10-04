Punjab Police SI exam scrapped, fresh schedule to be announced soon

Punjab Police has scrapped the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam for 560 posts, following the directions of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process for recruitment after cheating and use of malpractices was reported in the tests. The exam was held from August 17 to 24.

“On the directions of CM @CharanjitChanni and Deputy CM @Sukhjinder_INC to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process for recruitment, @PunjabPoliceInd has scrapped the examinations conducted to fill 560 posts of Sub-Inspectors,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted on Sunday.

According to an official statement, Punjab Police have already registered three FIRs including in SAS Nagar, Patiala and Khanna districts based on complaints regarding cheating and malpractices.

“SIT has already started investigation of the said cases and has so far arrested 20 accused in three FIRs,” the statement adds. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP Parmod Ban, ADGP Special Crimes and Economic Offences Wing Punjab has been constituted to carry forward fair and expeditious investigation of the cases registered in this regard.

Fresh exam schedule of this recruitment will be notified soon.