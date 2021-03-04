Home / Education / News / QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50
QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50

IIT Kharagpur has been ranked among the top 50 in the prestigious QS Subject Ranking in Mineral and Mining Engineering sector while emerging as India's top-ranking institution in the field of Agriculture and Forestry, an official statement said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said. (Mint file)

IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said.

A total of 51 narrow subjects have been ranked in 2021 under five broad subject areas in 1,453 institutions from across the globe.

QS Subject Rankings are published each year based on research quality and accomplishments, academic reputation, and graduate employment.

IIT Kharagpur has been ranked second in the country in the disciplines including Mineral and Mining Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Economics and Econometrics and Statistics and Operational Research, the statement said.

Further, the institute has been ranked among India's top five in the disciplines including Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, Civil and Structural, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing, Earth and Marine Sciences, Materials Science and Accounting and Finance, it added.

