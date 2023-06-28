QS World University Rankings 2024: Big drop for IISc, top IITs in the global list

Results of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 have been announced and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore stands 225th globally, down from last year’s 155th rank. The institute has also lost the top spot among Indian universities to IIT Bombay.

QS World University Rankings 2024: Here's how Indian universities did(Unsplash)

IISc Bangalore is India’s best university and the second best overall institution imparting higher education, as per Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings.

“The Indian Institute of Science (225th) experienced a lower rank in the reset methodology, partly due to the revised weightage assigned to its faculty-to-student ratio, which is one of its strengths. This edition assigns 50% less weight to this indicator. Additionally, the introduction of three new indicators serves as areas of development for this prestigious institution. India can now take pride in having two more entries in the world's top 500 universities with the University of Delhi (ranked 407th) and Anna University (ranked 427th) making their debut in this tier,” QS said in its official statement.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay now stands 1st in the country and 149th globally, up from last year’s 172.

IIT Delhi went down to 197th this year. In the last rankings, it was placed at 174th. However, IISc’s drop from the first to the third place has helped IIT Delhi to feature in the third place in the country.

Three other IITs have featured in the top 300 list globally but all of them have dropped rankings.

Here is the list:

Institute/University QS Rankings 2024 QS Rankings 2023 IIT Bombay 149 172 IIT Delhi 197 174 IISc Bangalore 225 155 IIT Kharagpur 271 270 IIT Kanpur 278 264 IIT Madras 285 250 IIT Guwahati 364 384 IIT Roorkee 369 369 University of Delhi 407 521-530 Anna University 427 551-560 IIT Indore 454 396 University of Madras 526 541-550 IIT BHU 571 651-700

Column 1: 2024 rankings, column 2: 2023 rankings, column 3: name of institute/university (QS)

