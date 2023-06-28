Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
QS World University Rankings 2024: Big drop for IISc, top IITs in the global list

ByBishal Kalita
Jun 28, 2023 11:55 AM IST

Only IIT Bombay has been able to improve its ranking while several IITs have gone down, so has the country’s best university – IISc Bangalore.

Results of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 have been announced and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore stands 225th globally, down from last year’s 155th rank. The institute has also lost the top spot among Indian universities to IIT Bombay.

QS World University Rankings 2024: Here's how Indian universities did(Unsplash)

IISc Bangalore is India’s best university and the second best overall institution imparting higher education, as per Education Ministry’s NIRF rankings.

“The Indian Institute of Science (225th) experienced a lower rank in the reset methodology, partly due to the revised weightage assigned to its faculty-to-student ratio, which is one of its strengths. This edition assigns 50% less weight to this indicator. Additionally, the introduction of three new indicators serves as areas of development for this prestigious institution. India can now take pride in having two more entries in the world's top 500 universities with the University of Delhi (ranked 407th) and Anna University (ranked 427th) making their debut in this tier,” QS said in its official statement.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay now stands 1st in the country and 149th globally, up from last year’s 172.

IIT Delhi went down to 197th this year. In the last rankings, it was placed at 174th. However, IISc’s drop from the first to the third place has helped IIT Delhi to feature in the third place in the country.

Three other IITs have featured in the top 300 list globally but all of them have dropped rankings.

Here is the list:

Institute/UniversityQS Rankings 2024QS Rankings 2023
IIT Bombay149172
IIT Delhi197174
IISc Bangalore225155
IIT Kharagpur271270
IIT Kanpur278264
IIT Madras285250
IIT Guwahati364384
IIT Roorkee369369
University of Delhi407521-530
Anna University427551-560
IIT Indore454396
University of Madras526541-550
IIT BHU571651-700
Column 1: 2024 rankings, column 2: 2023 rankings, column 3: name of institute/university (QS)
